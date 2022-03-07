GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to a mobile home park on Old Bleachery Road around 10:45 a.m., where they found a man shot.

Deputies said they located the victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that crashed into an embankment. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to get details about what led up to the shooting as well as identifying the person(s) responsible officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 232-7463.