TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call was received by 911 dispatchers regarding a possible drive-by shooting that occurred at the corner of Edwards Road and Elaine Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

Deputies said a dark or black Dodge Challenger or Charger was seen driving away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Suspects have not been identified in the incident, however, this is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.