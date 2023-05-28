GREENVILLE CO, S.C (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call was received around 1:35 a.m. stating that a person was shot in a parking lot near the 10000 block of Ardmore Spring Circle.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to identify the shooter. The limited description provided of the suspect is a male with unknown-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.