GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call around 2:50 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim near the 1600 block of Piedmont Highway.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 467-5300.

