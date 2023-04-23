PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified of a shooting incident around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Old Shirley Road and Sheriff Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 22-year-old man lying in front of a house with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest has been identified. Deputies are searching to locate the subject, who fled the scene following the incident.

The sheriff’s office said this is believed to be an isolated incident stemming from a verbal argument between two acquaintances.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office continue their investigation.

