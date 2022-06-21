SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There was an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department, the shooting happened near Oak Forest Subdivision located on Chaffee Road off of Anderson Mill Road.

“My husband came outside to check the chlorine levels in the pool and I was sitting inside and we heard gunshots, about 3 or 4 gunshots,” neighbor Kristina Smith said. “The next thing I know is my husband came in and said I think our neighbor shot a police officer.”

Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said agents are on the way to the scene.

7NEWS crews are on the scene working to get more information. We will update this story when more information becomes available.