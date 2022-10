UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m.

According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed.

No arrests have been made.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.