ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway following a shooting Saturday night that killed a man in Honea Path.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to a report of a man being shot at a local nightclub before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, investigators located the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

The coroner’s office has identified the man as 33-year-old Kevin Nemiah Ellis, of Honea Path.

His death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The shooting is being investigated by the Honea Path Police Department.