CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting Sunday morning has left one person dead in Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Union Highway around 9 a.m.

Deputies said one person was pronounced dead.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.

No arrest has been made in reference to the shooting but deputies believe there is no threat to the community.

Deputies are investigating the shooting at this time.