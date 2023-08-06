GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pelzer Saturday night.

Officials from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Burgess School Road and Highway 418 around 11:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman suffering from one gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 22-year-old Dorothy Suzanne Sterling Cannon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.