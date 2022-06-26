GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday night following a shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting at West 8th Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old John Flores Lopez, of Troutman, North Carolina.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at this time.