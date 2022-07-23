PICKENS COUNTY (WSPA) – A person was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting in Pickens.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance on Allgood Bridge Road around 12:38 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, a man exited the residence, approached deputies and was placed into investigative detention.

Deputies entered the home and found a man with a gunshot wound lying within the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said investigators believe both men were engaged in a physical altercation when a firearm was discharged.

Deputies are investigating the shooting and will provide more information as it becomes available.

No arrests have been made at this time due to claims of self-defense according to deputies.