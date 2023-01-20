ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Wednesday evening shooting led to the arrest of two men in Asheville.

The shooting happened at the 100-block of Atkinson Street shortly after 6:45 p.m.

Asheville Police said officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in his right leg. He was taken to Mission Hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they were able to identify the shooter as 45-year-old Andrew Steve Debellot.

Police arrested Debellot nearby and said he was found in possession of a stolen gun, THC edibles, and three pounds of an unknown powder suspected to be fentanyl.

Debellot was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury along with other drug and weapons charges.

Another person with Debellot, 47-year-old Robert Earl Rutherford, was also arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Both were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility.