(WSPA) – A shooting incident that began in Anderson County led to a chase that ended in Greenville County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop when a shot was fired at the deputy.

A chase was ensued according to deputies.

The pursuit ended between East North Street and North Academy Street in downtown Greenville.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy is reported to be okay.

Investigators have not released further details of the chase at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.