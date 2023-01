CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified a person after a shooting.

The coroner’s office was called out to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Sunday in regards to a death that was the result of a shooting that happened on Richland Street in Chesnee.

The coroner said that Christopher Humphries, 54, of Chesnee was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m. An autopsy report is scheduled for Monday.