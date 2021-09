BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – One person has died after a shooting at a home Monday evening in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Ben Lippen Road for a report of a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 44-year-old Boyce Shane Plemmons.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Plemmons’ death is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.