Shooting leaves 1 dead in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Buncombe County are investigating after a shooting left one person dead.

The shooting happened Friday night along Pinners Cove Road.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection with the shooting.

That vehicle is a 2019 white Honda Civic with South Carolina license plate RIZ 530, deputies said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

