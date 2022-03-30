CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Clinton.

According to the Clinton Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 6:15am at the Clinton Manor apartments on Clinton Manor Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville for his injuries.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Clinton Police Department with the investigation.

Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.