GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Communications received a 911 call at 7:46 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot.

Deputies responded to Boulder Creek Apartments located at 300 Furman Hall Road, in Greenville, after a man was reportedly shot.

The unknown victim was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. The suspect is unknown. However, the shooting does appear to be isolated.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact 23-CRIME.