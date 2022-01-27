Shooting leaves woman injured in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting early Thursday morning left a woman injured in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1:30 a.m. to an address on Lester Road in Williamston for a shooting incident.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located a woman who had been shot at least once.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

The shooting is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.