SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A search is underway after one person was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to the shooting around 12:15 p.m. near Crescent Avenue at Crestview Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim informed police that he was shot by 3 to 4 male juveniles. The suspects ran from the scene prior to police arrival.

The Early Learning Center was previously placed on lockdown while officers searched the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.

As of 2:15 p.m., officers are still on the scene looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

