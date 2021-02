Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting at Poplar Place Apartments in Greer, February 8, 2021 (WSPA)

GREER, SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Greer, Monday afternoon.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers were called to the Poplar Place Apartments on Poplar Drive for a possible shooting around 2:00pm.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person has died.

Investigators are currently at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.