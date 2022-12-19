SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at a Spartanburg County hotel.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Pottery Road, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.