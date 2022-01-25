Shots fired at GSP Airport parking garage, 1 hurt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, SC (WSPA) – An investigation was underway Tuesday evening after shots were fired in a parking garage at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

According to GSP Airport officials, the gunfire happened just after 6:00 p.m. in parking garage B.

Officials said they believe there were three suspects and that they left the airport.

The victim left the airport and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, officials said.

Parking garage B at GSP Airport is partially closed with people being allowed to leave.

The airport continues to operate normally while the investigation into the shooting continues.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store