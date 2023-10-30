SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating the third shots fired incident at a Spartanburg County home in the last three years.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday to the 400 block of Barnwell Road about a shots fire complaint.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with the complainant who said he saw a vehicle, dark in color, drive down Barnwell Road from Archer Road and slowly roll by his house.

On surveillance video, the vehicle is seen driving up and down Barnwell Road, but it stopped in front of the home for a few minutes.

Deputies said once the vehicle drove off, 15-20 shots were heard coming from the roadway, and the car sped off.

Deputies canvassed the area and located 20 shell casings in both 9mm and .40.

They found bullet holes in a large window at the front of the house.

During the investigation, deputies discovered this house had been the victim of two other shots fired incidents.

Deputies do not know who lives at the house.

This incident remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.