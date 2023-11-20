SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired Sunday evening at a Spartanburg apartment complex.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded at 8:01 p.m. to Meadow Green Apartments located on Fernwood Glendale Road in reference to a possible drive-by shooting called in the the courtesy officer.

Once officers got on the scene, they spoke with a victim who said her apartment had been shot at.

During an investigation, officers saw that the sliding glass door at the front porch of here apartment was shot several times.

Police said four apartments were shot at and two of the apartments were shot multiple times.

Officers found spent casings at the breezeway across the street from the M building along with a magazine and several unspent rounds.

A gray minivan had been shot five times, officers said.

Police said no one was injured during the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation by the Spartanburg Police Department.