LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired during an altercation at a Laurens’s business.

The Laurens Police Department responded around 3 p.m. to a shooting at the Super Mart & Grill located at 90 S Harper Street Ext. Upon arrival, investigators learned that after a verbal altercation, one person shot at another.

Officers said no injuries were reported but an innocent bystander’s car was hit while they were inside the vehicle.

After collecting evidence from the scene, Police were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Marqevius Janell Brown. Brown was later located at the 200 block of Park Place.

Officers said they discovered guns, money and drugs during a search following Brown’s arrest. He was charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Possession of weapon during violent crime

Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle

Breach of peace high and aggravated nature

Authorities said there is a possibility that more charges will be added to Brown and other individuals involved in the shooting.

The incident remains ongoing with the Laurens Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding the case is asked to contact the Laurens PD Detectives Bureau.