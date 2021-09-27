Shots fired in downtown Spartanburg, police investigating

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department said shots were fired in the air near St. John Street in downtown Spartanburg Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m.

Police said they are looking for the person but believes they got into a car and left.

USC Upstate officials said, “Our police department issued an alert about shots fired outside of the George in downtown. Officers are on scene.”

Classes at the George have been cancelled for the rest of the evening.

Spartanburg Police is investigating.