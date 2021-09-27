Shots fired in downtown Spartanburg, police investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department said shots were fired in the air near St. John Street in downtown Spartanburg Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m.

Police said they are looking for the person but believes they got into a car and left.

USC Upstate officials said, “Our police department issued an alert about shots fired outside of the George in downtown. Officers are on scene.”

Classes at the George have been cancelled for the rest of the evening.

Spartanburg Police is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store