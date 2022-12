ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.

Deputies and detectives responded to a report of shots being fired into a home on Winston Drive just before 7 p.m. One person was found dead on the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is also responding to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, no charges have been filed as of yet. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.