SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers are investigating a drive-by shooting that produced 44 shell casings outside of a home in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting on James Anderson Lane.

When they arrived on scene, the homeowner told officers she was lying in bed when she heard a loud bang. She told officers she looked outside and saw a black SUV-style vehicle drive off.

Officers reported damage to the walls and windows on the second-story of the residence. They also said a TV and glass to the back door was shattered.

No one inside the home was injured.

Officers on the scene collected 44 5.56 shell casings.