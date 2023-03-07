Folks who need to dispose of sensitive documents can do so for free on Thursday.

The City of Spartanburg, Citizens Advisory Council and AARP will host Shred Away Day Thursday 9 a.m. – noon at the Spartanburg City Hall on South Spring Street.

Anyone who visits the event will be able to drop off up to three boxes of paper materials to be shredded. All items will be shredded on site and at no cost.

Shred Away Day is part of National Consumer Protection Week, which began on Monday. National Consumer Protection Week is a time to help people understand their rights as a consumer and how to avoid frauds or scams.