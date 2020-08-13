Sign stolen from McDowell Co. billboard

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for whomever is responsible for stealing a large sign from a McDowell County billboard.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves took a 12 foot by 36 foot vinyl advertisement for Marion.

The sign – a picture of downtown Marion, a flag, and the words “Exit 81. Marion. Simply Unexpected.” – was located at a railroad crossing on Greenlee Road.

Investigators said the sign was taken sometime between 8:00 a.m. on July 30 and 2:00 p.m. on August 9.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.