Sign stolen from McDowell Co. billboard

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for whomever is responsible for stealing a large sign from a McDowell County billboard.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves took a 12 foot by 36 foot vinyl advertisement for Marion.

The sign – a picture of downtown Marion, a flag, and the words “Exit 81. Marion. Simply Unexpected.” – was located at a railroad crossing on Greenlee Road.

Investigators said the sign was taken sometime between 8:00 a.m. on July 30 and 2:00 p.m. on August 9.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories