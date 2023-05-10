SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Science Center is offering several summer camps that focus on art, outer space, engineering, math and other subjects.

The creative sciences are the focus of each camp during the week of June to August.

There is a free family day sign-up on May 20.

Guests can sign up with their families to spend the day at the center.

The Science Center is also hoping you will nominate the STEM educator of the year.

Nominate from now through May 15 an educator that is outstanding in the area of science, technology, engineering and math.

Anyone K-12 or at a technology center can be nominated.

An educator will be honored from every district at an event on October 5 at Chapman Cultural Center receiving a cash prize as well as professional development.