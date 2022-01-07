Signage, police presence help with downtown Greenville noise pollution

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville has been working for months to make Main Street more peaceful for people who live there and are visiting.

The city says these signage throughout downtown, along with a stronger police presence, has helped with some of the noise pollution.

Loud vehicles, revving engines, and music blasting: something people in downtown Greenville deal with frequently.

“It is noisy during the weekends, I guess I don’t spend an awful lot of time downtown,” Stuart Hungerford, who visits downtown Greenville, said.

“It’s just frankly one of the things the mayor and city council get the most complaints about from visitors and people who come in to enjoy downtown it’s just their frustration,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

The city started a campaign of signs throughout downtown to try and fix the problem, and they’ve since made the message more clear.

“It’s why we decided to change the campaign a little bit and be a little bit more specific about the reasons why we were telling people that we have a noise ordinance,” Brotherton said.

The Greenville Police Department says in the month of December it issued one citation and five warnings to people violating the noise ordinance. The city says these low numbers show that people are getting the message.

“Yes, we gave some citations. Yes, police were out here warning. There was a police presence that was clearly noticed and there was a lot of signage,” Brotherton said.

Brotherton says it’s a campaign they will continue.

“We need to be conscientious of our neighbors and that loud noise doesn’t go with a good meal,” she said.

“I think what they’re trying to do is a good move,” Hungerford said.

The signs originally were rolled out in the summer of 2021.