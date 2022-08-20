HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Silver Alert issued last night by Hendersonville Police Department for a woman with dementia is still in effect.

Police say the woman missing is 72-year-old, Helen Warner.

Warner is described by police as a white, 5’5″ female, with shoulder-length white hair, weighing 250 lbs. with hazel eyes.

Warner was last seen at her house on Ladies Mantel Court in Hendersonville, on August 18 around 12:30 p.m.

Police say Warner is driving a 2005 Ford Focus, registered in N.C. under plate number CCX-2122, and was traveling toward Asheville, but her exact direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Warner is said by police to be traveling with her two dogs, with no clothing description for her available.

Police say Warner is diagnosed with dementia and would like anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Detective Childress with Henderson Police Department at (828) 697-3025.