HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) -The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for a 90-year-old man.

Officials said that Glenn Mahaffey Smith was last seen along Fletcher View Drive in Fletcher, North Carolina. Smith is described as 5’10 weighing 143 pounds.

According to officials, Smith was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and tan pants. Smith possibly drove south and may have been seen in Greenville, South Carolina.

Officials said that Smith is supposed to be driving back to Horse Shoe, North Carolina. Smith is driving a tan Ford Crown Victoria with North Carolina tag #BDY5180.

Smith is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, officials said.

Anyone with information about Smith’s location should call Joseph Tulloch at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 694-3177.