Silver Alert issued for missing endangered NC man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man believed to be suffering from dementia.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 46-year-old Manuel Leshawn Alston, who was last seen at 5103 Old Rural Hall Rd. in Winston-Salem. A release states Alston was traveling south on Old Rural Road on foot when he was last seen. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Alston is described as being 5’7″, 118 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, tan shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.