SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – People in Simpsonville spent hours cleaning up the city this weekend.

Volunteers met at City Hall Saturday morning to get vests before picking up trash.

Mayor Paul Shewmaker joined the effort.

These cleanup days have been happening since 2019. City Officials believe keeping Simpsonville clean can be a year-round project.

“You don’t have to do it at an event, you don’t have to wait for the city to hold a cleaning day, you can do it on the weekend, you can do it with your children show children the importance of picking up litter,” Community Relations Specialist for City of Simpsonville Justin Campbell said. “It starts with having pride where you live and pride In your community.”

Another “Simpsonville Simply Beautiful Cleanup Day” will be held in April. Watch the city’s website and Facebook page for details.