SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville held a groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new municipal complex Thursday morning calling it “one of the city’s most ambitious and significant projects in recent history.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on the 400 block of East Curtis Street where the new municipal complex will house a two-story 30,000 square foot city hall and police department headquarters.

A 22,000 square foot fire department headquarters will also be built.

“These new buildings will serve our communities for decades if not centuries to come.” Simpsonville Mayor Paul Shewmaker said.

Rendering of planned new city hall, police department in Simpsonville (From: City of Simpsonville)

Rendering of planned new fire department headquarters in Simpsonville (From: City of Simpsonville)

“I have been doing this for 26 years and we have been in that building since the start,” explained Simpsonville Police Chief Michael Hanshaw. “It was there long before I was so it’s just that we have outgrown it with all the growth the city has seen. We are at a point where we need the added space and additional room to work.”

“This is a historic event for Simpsonville, not just for the fire department, but with all the facilities going on this location,” said Simpsonville Fire Chief Wesley Williams. “The fire department we are currently in was built in 1967 so it is in dire need of an upgrade and we are very proud to be part of this project, to be included in it and get our guys a new facility it is well deserved.”

Mayor Shewmaker said the new municipal complex will not only provide essential services and resources for the community but will also be a center of civic pride.

Shewmaker was elected in 2019 and said the plans for a new municipal complex have been in Simpsonville’s downtown master plan since before he even thought about running for mayor.

He said he’s pleased with the effort of all who have served on council, now and in years past to make this complex a reality.

“This project is the culmination of years of hard work, collaboration, and planning. This place will be the crown jewel of Simpsonville.” Mayor Shewmaker said.

City leaders said they believe the groundbreaking of the new complex is “the next step in revitalizing downtown Simpsonville.”

Moving city hall to East Curtis Street will also allow the current city hall property along Main Street to be redeveloped.

Plans for the new $14 million municipal complex were originally announced in February 2022.