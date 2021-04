SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Bible Baptist Church of Simpsonville is presenting a “live tomb display” over Easter weekend.

The scene features a life-size tomb guarded by men dressed as Roman soldiers. The soldiers rotate shifts and stand guard for the entire 36 hours of the event.

The tomb display went up on Good Friday (April 2) and will remain up until 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday (April 4).

Visitors can stop by to see the display at 233 Harrison Bride Road in Simpsonville.