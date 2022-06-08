SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – As Simpsonville continues rapid growth, the city is taking a look at public safety in its new budget.

“For public safety, we have increased the budget quite a bit. We are funding four new positions for patrol officers. We’ve also requested funds from the state for two school resource officers for the elementary schools,” said Simpsonville City Administrator Dianna Gracely.

Gracely said from 2010 to 2020, the population of the city has increased by 28 percent, and it’s expected to keep growing.

“The growth has been exponential in Simpsonville and it’s important to have enough public safety officers to handle the growth, so that our response times stay relatively the same. We’re very proud of our response time. It generally runs about five minutes from the time a call is received, to the time an officer arrives on scene, and we want to maintain that level of response,” Gracely said.

Between the traffic, and the construction everywhere, Simpsonville is already a busy place.

“I think that it’s much needed, with Simpsonville growing the way that it is, it needs more support, more security, having people around. We’re so limited now and they’re busting at the seams with the people moving in the area,” said Bernadette Schaeffer, a resident.

Seth Watson said his family moved to Simpsonville from Denver, Colorado.

“As I go around to places and talk to folks – most people seem like they’re transplants,” Watson said.

After the recent rise in mass shootings, Watson and others said the new resource officers is needed.

“I think every parent gets a little scared when they hear about all those stories, so it’s great to know that we’re going to put more money into making sure our children are safe at school,” Watson said.

“One of my daughters is a teacher and I fear every day,” Schaeffer said “I think if they had public service officers or safety officers, then I’d feel more comfortable with the children and my daughter being in that environment to where there’s somebody there–should there be an instance that they would need it,” she said.

Gracely said the two resource officers would be placed at the elementary schools.

“We had already put in our grant request to the state for the two new resource officer positions prior to the most recent tragedy. I think it’s important to have police presence in the schools, to deal with matters and response very quickly,” Gracely said.

“As far as adding patrol positions, for the city overall, it’s important to keep up with the growth as we go, so we don’t find ourselves, you know 20 officers shy of where we should be or find ourselves with inadequate response times because we’re understaffed. So, it’s important for us to keep up with that growth as it comes,” she said.

In addition, the city has budgeted for new body cameras for the entire force.

“We budgeted for new equipment for the four new officers and then we also budgeted for new body cameras for the entire force. Technology has improved immeasurably. We think public accountability is very important, and so we want to make sure that the body cameras are functioning properly and that we’re able to store the information adequately, that comes off of those body cameras,” Gracely said.

“And so, this new body camera package that we were presented with seemed to be the right course of action for us to make sure that our officers are equipped to do their job, and it’s for protection for the public and the police officers as well,” she said.

Some residents said overall, they are happy about the proposed plan.

“Absolutely. Having four kids and just moved here, you know anything we could do for the police officers to make sure that they have what they need to protect us and all of our kids, I think is the right thing to do,” Watson said.

Gracely said the first reading of the budget passed, and there will be a second and final reading, along with a public hearing on June 14th.

City officials said as soon as the budget passes, they will start purchasing the new equipment. The budget will take effect on July 1st.

They hope to find out about the grant funding for the school resource officers no later than August and to have those officers in place by the start of the school year.