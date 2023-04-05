SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Wednesday, March 8th, a woman was crossing a busy street when a car ran a red light, hit the woman, and left her at the scene with life threatening injuries. Close to a month later police are still searching for the vehicle and the driver that ran her over.

Peggy Hughes was reportedly out shopping when she crossed the intersection of Fairview Road and Grandview Drive. Her family said they became concerned when they didn’t hear from her.

“We haven’t heard from her in a while so my dad called me and asked me to go check on her,” Peggy Hughes’ daughter, Moriah Hughes, said. “I said absolutely because I was already in Greenville so I drove over there and there was an accident at the Spinx so I pulled over asked if a gray Lexus was involved they said no so I was like thank goodness but then it ended up she wasn’t in the car she was walking across the street and they hit her.”

Officers responded around 7:36 p.m., at the scene they found Hughes, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

“The cops were really great and kind,” Hughes said. “I guess it doesn’t happen often that someone stumbles across the accident so they were really great. They just kept saying all we can tell you is that when we put her into the ambulance she was breathing.”

Hughes said cops were given video footage from a dash-cam of a car that was nearby when the crash happened.

They also got surveillance video from nearby shops but were not able to make out a license plate. However, officers said the vehicle appears to be a blue/green or possibly teal midsize SUV.

“We are really hopeful they will be found,” Hughes said. “We want justice to be served. Of all people mom didn’t deserve it and she has said it now that she’s awake, I understand it being an accident or making a mistake but to leave like that and not take responsibility is really bad.”

Hughes said her mother spent 11 days in an intensive care unit having brain surgery and a large piece of her skull removed. She now will be driven to rehab for 3-5 hours a day for at least 3-4 days a week.

“It has been long,” Hughes said. “The last couple of weeks has been scary because it was brain bleeds and brain swelling, pressure and having to relieve it and going into emergency surgeries has been really scary for us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.