Simpsonville police searching for missing elderly male

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for help in locating an endangered elderly male with dementia.

According to the City of Simpsonville, Truhan McCray, 74, left his home Sunday around 10:30 a.m. He was described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Officials said his vehicle is a red 2016 Toyota Camry with the tag number being 1373PY. He was last seen at 11:13 a.m. on North East Main Street in Simpsonville and then on Main Street in Greenville.

Please contact the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536 with any information as to McCray’s location.

