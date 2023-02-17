SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville is set to break ground next week on a new municipal complex.

The complex will include a new city hall, police department, fire department headquarters, along with a joint municipal and summary court building along East Curtis Street.

The two-story building containing city hall and the police department will be 30,000 square feet while the fire department headquarters will be 22,000 square feet.

Officials will host the groundbreaking ceremony on February 23 at 11 p.m.

Simpsonville originally announced plans for the new $14 million municipal complex in February 2022.

Moving city hall to East Curtis Street will also allow the current city hall property along Main Street to be redeveloped.

“The new municipal complex is the next step in revitalizing downtown Simpsonville and accommodating the positive growth throughout the rest of the City,” said Simpsonville Community Relations Specialist Justin Campbell.

The project also includes a renovation of City Park, located behind the new municipal complex.