SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle car crash.

The coroner’s office was called to a crash around 4:20 a.m. near Southport Road.

Upon arrival, the coroner identified the sole occupant as Zacquri Morrow, 28, of Wellford.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

