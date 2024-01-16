ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash in Asheville died Saturday afternoon.

According to the Asheville Police Department, patrol officers responded to I-240 East at the Amboy Road exit around 5:17 a.m. about a crash.

Officials said a truck ran off the road, hit a guardrail and a light pole before stopping at the bottom of the exit ramp.

The driver was uninjured. The passenger, 30-year-old Andres Villeda-Arroyo, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Arroyo later died from his injuries.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.