OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around 2:05 a.m. at Windsor Street and Main Street in Westminster.

The coroner’s office said the driver failed to negotiate the intersection and collided with two stationary signs.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was restrained.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as Kayla Daniele Durham, 33. Durham died at the scene from a head injury.

Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

This crash remains under investigation by the Westminster Police Department.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.