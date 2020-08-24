Sister of car crash victim remembers her brother’s life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The coroner identified the victims of a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning right before 3:00.

Those killed were Carlos Andres Castro-Jimenez, 24, Timothy Isaiah Webb, 23, Haskel Yves Martinez, 24, and Kayla Missely Castro, 21.

Sunday afternoon, family members of the victims gathered at the tree where the crash occurred placing flowers under it in their memory.

Juliana Valencia is the sister of one of the four that lost their life, Carlos Andres Castro-Jimenez.

When she heard what happened to her brother, she was wearing his sweatshirt and said, “This is the only thing I have left from him.”

She said the news was shocking and heartbreaking for her.

“I thought it was a joke, Valencia said. “I said this is not happening, I said wake me up this is a nightmare. This is not happening.”

She also told us she felt like her brother’s life was just getting started.

“It’s just sad to see him go so young. He was only 24, just graduated college. Just had a real job, and I joked about him and told him this is your first big boy job.”

Her message to the community, she says, could’ve saved her brother’s life.

“Stay in. If you’re safe at home stop driving late at night, you never know what’s going,” Valencia said.

The Greenville Police Department says they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We’re told the one survivor of the crash is stable, but in serious condition.