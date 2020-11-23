SJWD Water District boil order repealed

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Water faucet boil water advisory generic_133264

(WSPA) – A boil order that went into effect for the SJWD Water District on Saturday has been repealed.

According to a release from Operations Foreman Dan Liflander, water is now safe to consume in the following areas that were impacted:

“Fairforest Clevesdale Rd. from Blackstock rd. to Warren H Abernethy Hwy including Diamond Ln, Pineview ln, Hunter Philson Ln, Gardenia Ln, Costal Rd and Arlington Dr. Also, on Warren H. Abernethy Hwy from Fairforest Clevesdale Rd. to Wood lake Dr. as well as Kent St, Old Indian trail, Holly Ridge Rd, Lakecrest Dr, Crestview Ln and Woodlake Dr.”

Area affected by SJWD Water District boil order (SJWD)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories