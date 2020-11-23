SJWD Water District boil order repealed

(WSPA) – A boil order that went into effect for the SJWD Water District on Saturday has been repealed.

According to a release from Operations Foreman Dan Liflander, water is now safe to consume in the following areas that were impacted:

“Fairforest Clevesdale Rd. from Blackstock rd. to Warren H Abernethy Hwy including Diamond Ln, Pineview ln, Hunter Philson Ln, Gardenia Ln, Costal Rd and Arlington Dr. Also, on Warren H. Abernethy Hwy from Fairforest Clevesdale Rd. to Wood lake Dr. as well as Kent St, Old Indian trail, Holly Ridge Rd, Lakecrest Dr, Crestview Ln and Woodlake Dr.”