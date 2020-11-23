‘Skating on the Square’ returns in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The annual tradition ‘Skating on the Square’ has begun at Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg.

Skating is now open to the public, but there are changes this year to include COVID-19 precautions. Skaters are required to wear a mask and pass a temperature check, and only a limited number of people are allowed on the ice at one time.

In addition, the skates will be sanitized along with all the common-touch areas.

The recreational activity is ten dollars per person, which includes a skate rental. ‘Skate on the Square’ will be available through January 18.

For hours and more information, visit the city’s page at: https://www.cityofspartanburg.org/skating-on-the-square